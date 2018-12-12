French Police Publish Photo of Suspected Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooter

The man, who was reportedly identified by police officials as 29-year-old French citizen Cherif Chekatt, killed three and wounded at least 13 others in a shooting near the famous Christmas Market in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

French police have published a photo on Twitter, along with information describing Chekatt, in order to find the suspect, who remains at large despite a nation-wide manhunt.

According to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, a total of 720 people have been mobilized in order to find the gunman. The suspect was reportedly already wanted for armed robbery prior to the shooting.

​Addressing the case, the Paris prosecutor stated that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.