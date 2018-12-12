French Police Publish Photo of Suspected Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooter

French police have published a photo on Twitter, along with information describing Chekatt, in order to find the suspect, who remains at large despite a nation-wide manhunt.
According to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, a total of 720 people have been mobilized in order to find the gunman. The suspect was reportedly already wanted for armed robbery prior to the shooting.
[#AppelàTémoins] La #Police judiciaire recherche l'individu suspecté d'être le tireur du marché de Noël de #Strasbourg. #AidezNous— Police nationale (@PoliceNationale) 12 декабря 2018 г.
⚠ Attention, individu dangereux, n’intervenez pas vous-même.
📞 Contactez le 197 — https://t.co/K2nJHREiwZ pic.twitter.com/zHSNRDkGXC
Addressing the case, the Paris prosecutor stated that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.
