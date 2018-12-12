Register
21:54 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after a special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and to approve the draft political declaration on future EU-UK relations on November 25, 2018 in Brussels.

    Germany's CDU Already Has Plan for Merkel's Midterm Resignation – Report

    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The German chancellor announced her resignation as CDU chief and her decision not to run for another term as chancellor in November at a party meeting. In December, the CDU elected a new head, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is considered to be Merkel's protégé and future replacement.

    Angela Merkel may resign from her post in favour of newly elected head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, if the Grand Coalition with Social Democrats (SDP) crumbles, the German newspaper Bild reported, citing anonymous sources within the CDU.

    Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Merkel Steps Down as Party Leader: 'CDU Are Playing Democracy' - AfD MP

    The plan, dubbed AKK (German acronym for Annegret Can Be Chancellor), was prepared in the event of a change of power within the SPD that could lead to the Social Democrats abandoning the coalition. In such a case, Merkel would be expected to leave her post in favour of Kramp-Karrenbauer, who would be in charge of a minority government.

    What is more, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens have earlier voiced their support for a possible minority government, with the FDP ready to resurrect the so-called Jamaica coalition (CDU/CSU, FDP and Greens, whose colours together can be combined into Jamaica's flag) in case Merkel leaves her post. Bild's sources within the CDU confirmed that the chancellor is indeed ready for such a move, if it would lead to the creation of a new Jamaica coalition.

    READ MORE: German CDU Elects New Secretary General — Reports

    Neither the CDU, nor the chancellor has commented on the report.

    Earlier, in November, Merkel announced that she would not run for the post of chancellor again and that he would resign as the CDU chief, citing the party's poor results in the recent regional parliamentary elections.  In December, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is considered to be Merkel's successor by German media, was elected the new CDU head.

    Related:

    No Mercy as Merkel Demands Orderly Brexit Despite Showdown in London
    Germany, France Tried to Ensure Presence of Observers in Kerch Strait - Merkel
    Germany Supports Sanctions Extension Against Russia Over Kerch Incident - Merkel
    WATCH: UK PM Theresa May Gets Stuck in Car Before Meeting With Chancellor Merkel
    Putin, Merkel Discuss Kerch Strait Incident, Syria, INF Treaty in Phone Talks
    Merkel Steps Down as Party Leader: 'CDU Are Playing Democracy' - AfD MP
    Illegal Migration Can Only Be Resolved Through Multilateral Cooperation - Merkel
    Tags:
    coalition government, Free Democratic Party (FDP), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), The Greens, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse