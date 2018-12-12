Polish Parl't Expresses Confidence to Gov't of Prime Minister - Vote Results

Polish government has won the vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament, according to the voting results.

Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressed the country's parliament, the Sejm, requesting a vote of confidence to maintain the current political course.

The prime minister clarified that he needed the ballot so that the government "could continue its reforms."

Polish opposition has earlier submitted a no confidence motion over a graft scandal in a financial audit body. The parliament is expected to vote on the opposition's proposal on Friday.

