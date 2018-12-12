UK Chancellor Brands Tory Brexiteers 'Extremists' Ahead of Confidence Vote

The chancellor also expressed his confidence that Prime Minister Theresa May will survive the upcoming vote and the exercise will only serve to “flush” the rebels out.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has branded Brexiteers in the ruling Conservative Party “extremists”, drawing backlash from Brexit-supporting MPs and party officials.

Commenting ahead of the vote of no-confidence on Wednesday, the chancellor said the vote will only expose the pro-Brexit Tory cabal who aren’t looking to act in the “interests of the British people or the British economy.”

MP Conor Burns slammed Hammond’s remark as “deeply unhelpful” and called on Brexiteers to unite.

Expressing his confidence in the level of support the PM maintains, Chancellor Hammond said: “I’m very clear the prime minister will have the support of the great majority of parliamentary colleagues.”

May Calls Off Brexit Deal Vote Amid Lack of Tories' Support - Politicians

Bookmakers’ odds suggest May is very unlikely to lose the vote of no confidence, especially with around 160 Tories publicly vowing to back her.

However, Brexiteers are still trying to mobilize further support, as they look to oust the PM and replace her with someone who is willing to stand up to Brussels and even tolerate a no-deal scenario.

