London Refutes Reports Integrity Initiative Funds Used for UK Domestic Politics

"The government is funding this initiative with nearly 2 million pounds [about $2.5 million] this financial year. That funding covers its activity outside the UK and it does not fund any activity within the UK, nor does it fund the management of Integrity Initiative social media account. Recent reports that Foreign Office funding has been used to support party political activity in the UK are therefore wholly untrue," Duncan said at the House of Commons.
Last month, hacktivist group Anonymous leaked files that it claimed belonged to Integrity Initiative. The UK media reported earlier this week that Duncan had ordered a probe into reports that the project had been used to discredit UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
