Berlin Tightens Security at Christmas Fairs After Strasbourg Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin police have enhanced security measures at Christmas fairs following Tuesday's shooting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, the German Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson.

The measures are in force and the information on the matter is being exchanged with the Federal Criminal Police Office, Tagesspiegel said on Wednesday. There are still no details indicating that the gunman had any links to Berlin, and the measures have reportedly been taken as a precaution.

The shooting occurred close to the world-famous Christmas market near one of Strasbourg's central squares. According to the French Interior Ministry, three people were killed as a result of the shooting near, while another 13 were injured. The shooter is still at large. Media reported that the suspect was a 29-year-old native of Strasbourg, who was previously convicted for an armed attack.