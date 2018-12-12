Tory Brexiteers Urge Party to Serve National Interest, Depose PM May

The Brexiteer MPs issued a joint statement ahead of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister, which will take place on Wednesday following the 15-percent threshold being reached.

Outspoken Conservative MPs Steve Baker and Jacob Rees-Mogg have warned that UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s “plan” would bring the government down if it were to go ahead, and called on other Tory lawmakers to back the no-confidence motion.

In their joint statement, released on Wednesday morning, Baker and Rees Mogg said it is in the national interest to depose May.

“But our party will rightly not tolerate it [May’s Brexit strategy.] Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs. May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go,” the pair said on December 12, reacting to news of the no-confidence vote.

Several Tory MPs filed letters to the 1922 Committee in November calling for a vote of no confidence, but, until recently, were unable to mobilize enough support to push for the prime minister’s ouster, with Tories seemingly worried they could lose power if such a motion goes ahead.

Moreover, if the Tories are unable to decide on a new leader, who will pick up where May left off in Brexit negotiations with Brussels, a fresh general election would be held, giving the Labour Party a golden opportunity at taking office after an eight-year absence.

Recent polls suggest Labour would swing enough support in their favour in marginal constituencies to gain a majority in the Commons if they pledge to ditch Brexit or at least guarantee a people’s vote on the matter.

