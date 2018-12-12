British Lawmakers Question Theresa May Amid Brexit Uncertainty (VIDEO)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions from Members of Parliament in London on 12 December.
The parliament meeting is taking place after May said she was delaying the vote on the Brexit deal in the House of Commons, originally slated for Tuesday, amid lawmakers' concerns over the Irish border backstop.
The draft agreement on the withdrawal from the EU is still facing a barrage of criticism in the Commons, whose approval it requires, from the opposition and some Conservatives alike.
