Major Chocolate Factory Spill Leaves Sweet Mess in Germany (PHOTOS)

Residents of the town of Werl in western Germany have witnessed a major chocolate “explosion” – something which sounds like a stunt Willy Wonka would pull.

In an effort to tackle a very unusual, but sweet emergency, a group of firefighters in the German town of Werl used shovels, hot water, and torches to remove a tonne of liquefied chocolate in a massive spill from the DreiMeister factory.

After flowing out of a storage tank with a “small technical defect”, the chocolate quickly hardened on the pavement due to the chilly weather and settled in cracks and gaps in the road, leaving a sweet mess in the street.

Firefighters to the rescue after German chocolate factory spill https://t.co/I0NeNBN1h3 by @ReutersCarrel pic.twitter.com/RpzUemXrm3 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) 12 December 2018

The chocolate factory’s boss told the German newspaper Soester Anzeiger that if the leak had happened closer to Christmas, that would’ve been a disaster.

“About a tonne of chocolate ran out into the yard and from there onto the street. Despite this heart breaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent in Werl”, a spokesperson for the town’s fire department said in a statement.