13:57 GMT +312 December 2018
    Spilt chocolate is seen on a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media

    Major Chocolate Factory Spill Leaves Sweet Mess in Germany (PHOTOS)

    Residents of the town of Werl in western Germany have witnessed a major chocolate “explosion” – something which sounds like a stunt Willy Wonka would pull.

    In an effort to tackle a very unusual, but sweet emergency, a group of firefighters in the German town of Werl used shovels, hot water, and torches to remove a tonne of liquefied chocolate in a massive spill from the DreiMeister factory.

    After flowing out of a storage tank with a “small technical defect”, the chocolate quickly hardened on the pavement due to the chilly weather and settled in cracks and gaps in the road, leaving a sweet mess in the street.

    The chocolate factory’s boss told the German newspaper Soester Anzeiger that if the leak had happened closer to Christmas, that would’ve been a disaster.

    “About a tonne of chocolate ran out into the yard and from there onto the street. Despite this heart breaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent in Werl”, a spokesperson for the town’s fire department said in a statement.

    Spillover, factory, chocolate, Germany
