Macron Holds Meeting With Representatives of Banking Sector Amid Riots

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the country’s banking sector to discuss socio-economic measures following mass riots across France, the Elysee Palace said.

At the meeting, the French president asked banks to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, who "have suffered most from the current crisis, blocked roads and destruction," according to the presidential office.

Macron also urged the banking sector to undertake a number of specific measures, such as to refrain from increasing bank charges and fees for individuals in 2019.

On Monday, the French president declared a national state of economic and social emergency in response to the protests against various government reforms. Macron suggested that employers pay annual bonuses to their employees, abandoned the idea of increasing compulsory social insurance contributions for retirees with incomes of less than 2,000 euros ($2,275) and pledged to raise minimum wage in order to resolve the country's socio-economic crisis.

The "yellow vest" protests, named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers, have been shaking both mainland France and its overseas territories since November 17. The grassroots movement has grown from rallies against increasing a tax on diesel to a nationwide outcry against high living costs and government’s policies.