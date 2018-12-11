Microsoft Buys Large Swathe of Swedish Land For Secret Purposes - Report

The tech company did not elaborate on how it intends to use the recently purchased land, simply saying that the purchase was made in order to strengthen Microsoft’s presence in Europe and the Nordic region.

US-based tech giant Microsoft has purchased some 130 hectares of land in central Sweden in a deal which cost the company 269 million kronor (about $29.6 million), according to The Local.

The land in question is “split between two sites with a combined size equal to 260 football pitches”, and is located in Gavle and the nearby Sandviken.

Commenting on this development, Gavle Mayor Patrick Stenvard described it as “exciting”, though he was unable to provide any details about what Microsoft actually intends to do with the land, with the exact purpose of this purchase currently remaining a secret.

Microsoft itself confirmed the deal, saying that the purchase was made "for future use in order to strengthen its presence in Europe and the Nordic region".