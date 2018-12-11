Italian Town Unveils 'Migrants in Plastic Sea' Nativity Scene (VIDEO)

The town of Acquaviva delle Fonti, located in southern Italy, has unveiled a rather unusual nativity scene ahead of the upcoming Christmas.
The scene apparently depicts baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph as refugees swimming in a sea of empty plastic bottles, with Jesus being kept “afloat” by a lifebuoy.
A number of locals apparently appreciated the scene, claiming that "an installation like this one can provide an idea of union, of humanity and of a different family".
Some social media users however criticized the display, apparently taking a dim view on this interpretation of the Nativity Story.
The Nativity Story is what it is. Mary & Joseph went to Bethlehem for the census and Baby Jesus was born in a stable. Full stop. To corrupt Scripture is one which the Devil does very well.— TyburnMartyrs (@TyburnMartyrs) 10 декабря 2018 г.
Last week, the St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts also put a rather unorthodox nativity scene on display, featuring baby Jesus locked up in a cage.
According to The Independent, the scene apparently served as an act of protest against the zero tolerance immigration policy championed by US President Donald Trump.
