Italian Town Unveils 'Migrants in Plastic Sea' Nativity Scene (VIDEO)

The nativity scene features baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph dressed as refugees and swimming amid the sea of empty plastic bottles, with Jesus being kept afloat by a lifebuoy.

The town of Acquaviva delle Fonti, located in southern Italy, has unveiled a rather unusual nativity scene ahead of the upcoming Christmas.

A number of locals apparently appreciated the scene, claiming that "an installation like this one can provide an idea of union, of humanity and of a different family".

Some social media users however criticized the display, apparently taking a dim view on this interpretation of the Nativity Story.

The Nativity Story is what it is. Mary & Joseph went to Bethlehem for the census and Baby Jesus was born in a stable. Full stop. To corrupt Scripture is one which the Devil does very well. — TyburnMartyrs (@TyburnMartyrs) 10 декабря 2018 г.

​Last week, the St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts also put a rather unorthodox nativity scene on display, featuring baby Jesus locked up in a cage.

According to The Independent, the scene apparently served as an act of protest against the zero tolerance immigration policy championed by US President Donald Trump.