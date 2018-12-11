Irish Police Investigate Claims 'Major Sports Star' Raped Girl in Hotel Room

Irish police are investigating allegations a woman in her 20s was raped by a "major" national sports star in central Dublin between midnight and two am the morning of December 10, following a night out with friends.

The woman had been socialising in the city centre on Sunday evening, as had the unnamed sportsman. When she returned to her hotel, the incident took place — she is said to have been hit by the star during the ordeal, leaving bruising.

She was subsequently taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment unit at the Rotunda Hospital, then reported the assault at a South Dublin police station.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing — and the sportsman denies the allegations vehemently.

I tried to find this on twitter last night by searching ‘Irish rape case’ but there are literally so many Irish rape cases in the news. It’s almost like there’s a societal problem…? https://t.co/FooVigL09v — Nats Anne Cooke (@Nats_Cooke) December 11, 2018