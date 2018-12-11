Irish Police Investigate Claims 'Major Sports Star' Raped Girl in Hotel Room

The woman had been socialising in the city centre on Sunday evening, as had the unnamed sportsman. When she returned to her hotel, the incident took place — she is said to have been hit by the star during the ordeal, leaving bruising.
She was subsequently taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment unit at the Rotunda Hospital, then reported the assault at a South Dublin police station.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing — and the sportsman denies the allegations vehemently.
I tried to find this on twitter last night by searching ‘Irish rape case’ but there are literally so many Irish rape cases in the news. It’s almost like there’s a societal problem…? https://t.co/FooVigL09v— Nats Anne Cooke (@Nats_Cooke) December 11, 2018
@karlos___b @lee_boland any info on who the major irish sports star is? being investigated for alleged rape in town the other night— FredFlunk (@fredflunk) December 11, 2018
couldn't be the mma fella?
