There's No Room for Talks, There's Room for Clarifications on Brexit - Juncker

The statement comes after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she had delayed the "meaningful vote" on the Brexit deal with the EU, which had been previously scheduled for Tuesday night.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has pointed out that there is "no room whatsoever for renegotiation" of Brexit deal.

"The deal we have achieved is the best deal possible, the only deal possible… there is no room whatsoever for renegotiation. But, of course, there is room, if used intelligently, there is room enough to give further clarifications and further interpretations," Juncker said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

May said that she will instead head to an EU summit in Brussels this week to discuss the "clear concerns" of MPs about her deal's so-called backstop arrangement.



