High school and university students are gathering on the streets of Paris on Tuesday protesting against admission procedures to higher educational institutions and tuition fees.

Across France, the work of 450 educational institutions have been disrupted. Fifty have been fully blocked. Student unions have said they intend to continue their protests at least until the end of the week.

The student protests strengthened amid an ongoing wave of violent "Yellow Vests" demonstrations in France.

