Le Pen Says Macron's Admission of Mistakes in Tax Policy Just Strategic Retreat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally political party, welcomed on Monday recognition of mistakes in tax policy by President Emmanuel Macron, but noted that he did not intend to admit the shortcomings of his political course, and his concessions were just a strategic retreat.

On Monday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a TV address to the nation that he declared a state of economic and social emergency in the country in response to the protests. He also asked the government to introduce a number of measures aimed at resolving the social and economic crisis in the country that provoked a wave of protest actions. Macron also vowed to put an end to tax evasion, saying that heads of French enterprises must pay their taxes in France.

"Faced with protest, Macron refuses his erroneous tax policy measures, but he refuses to admit that his management model is being challenged. This model represents excessive globalization, unfair competition, widespread free trade, and massive immigration with all its social and cultural implications. In short, Macron just made a strategic retreat!" Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

Ce modèle, c’est celui de la mondialisation sauvage, de la concurrence deloyale, du libre-échange généralisé, de l’immigration de masse et ses conséquences sociales et culturelles.

France has been facing a wave of mass protests since mid-November, when the so-called yellow vest protesters — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers —took to the streets to rally against rising fuel prices and a planned hike in tax on diesel and carbon fuels.

The yellow vest rallies have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.