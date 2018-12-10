No Obstacles in Implementation of Nord Stream 2 Project - Russian Envoy to EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is developing and there are no obstacles to its implementation, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said.

"The project continues to develop and, probably, the absence of high-profile news in this regard is not a bad thing. I do not see any serious obstacles at this stage," Chizhov told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Chizhov noted that almost all the states somehow linked to the project gave their permissions for laying the pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 Construction on Schedule, No Obstacles Seen - Gazprom

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (some 2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union through the Baltic Sea bypassing Ukraine.

The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by a number of others, including Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States, while the United States has also expressed its opposition.

Last week, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Washington was considering some options to stop the construction of the pipeline.