No Obstacles in Implementation of Nord Stream 2 Project - Russian Envoy to EU

"The project continues to develop and, probably, the absence of high-profile news in this regard is not a bad thing. I do not see any serious obstacles at this stage," Chizhov told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Chizhov noted that almost all the states somehow linked to the project gave their permissions for laying the pipeline.
The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by a number of others, including Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States, while the United States has also expressed its opposition.
Last week, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Washington was considering some options to stop the construction of the pipeline.
