WATCH British MPs Laugh at Theresa May Over Brexit Vote Delay

During her address, May claimed that she paid close attention to what the MPs had to say, and reaffirmed her determination to leave the EU on March 29.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May ended up evoking laughter from the assembled members of parliament as she addressed the House of Commons after cancelling the vote on her Brexit deal.

"I’ve listened very carefully to what has been said in this chamber and out of it by members from all sides," May said, with those in attendance laughing at nearly every statement she made.

MPs laugh as Theresa May tells them she has listened 'very carefully' to what has been said inside and outside the Commons on Brexit

Some Twitter users were not amused by this development and were quick to voice their opinion of May's actions.

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”



"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win"

only thing is it is the opposite for her #theresamay

As HoC openly laughs loud and long at Theresa May, her total lack of self awareness tells her 'Oh, they've remembered my witty dance at conference!'

The House of Commons vote, which is going to determine whether the terms for the UK’s exit from the EU negotiated by May would be approved or rejected, was originally scheduled to take place on December 11.