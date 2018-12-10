Register
20:03 GMT +310 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

    'FRIT': Thatcher's Word for May as Parliament Blasts UK PM for Brexit Vote Delay

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Evgenia Filimianova
    0 10

    British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the House of Commons on Monday, announcing a delay in the Brexit deal vote by UK lawmakers. She was imminently buried under an avalanche of condemnation.

    In response to Theresa May's statement, the Speaker of the House John Bercow said that the decision to postpone the 'meaningful vote' has been leaked to the media in advance, before the parliament was advised.

    "Halting the debate… will be thought by many members of this House to be deeply discourteous."

    Bercow said that a more democratic procedure would be for the PM to put the delay to a vote, rather than the PM making a unilateral decision. His subtle remark comes days after Theresa May's government was found guilty of the contempt of the Parliament — a first for a British Cabinet in modern history.

    READ MORE: 1st Time in Modern History: UK Gov't Ministers Found in Contempt of Parliament

    The final stages of the Brexit negotiations have rocked the relationship between the government and the House of Commons, consisting of MPs representing the British public. The House has challenged and won a battle with the government over the transparency of Brexit talks and the Cabinet's accountability to the Parliament, which led Mrs. May to concede and admit on Monday:

    "I am clear from what I have heard in this place and from my own conversations that these elements do not offer a sufficient number of colleagues the reassurance that they need. I spoke to a number of EU leaders over the weekend and in advance of the European Council I will go to see my counterparts in other member states and the leadership of the Council and the Commission. I will discuss with them the clear concerns that this House has expressed."

    May failed to enlist the MPs' support on the issue of Irish border 'backstop', with her coalition partners — the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland — at the forefront of the opposition.

    The time frame of yet another May's Euro-tour — meetings with EU leaders, who are reportedly open to discussions on the backstop —  was questioned by the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs.

    Labour MP Dennis Skinner addressed the PM and accused her of handing over the power to "the people she is going to negotiate with over there in Europe."

    "She looks very weak and she is. The power that they want is to be able to demonstrate to every other country that might be thinking of getting out of the EU that that's what Britain is doing… Mrs. Thatcher had a word for it, what she [Theresa May] has done today? F-R-I-T. She is frit," Mr. Skinner said.

    Amid criticism and laughter heard from the MP benches on Monday, the PM reaffirmed the determination to leave the EU on March 29.

    Meanwhile, as more uncertainty was added to the future of Brexit negotiations, the UK economy reacted according with the pound dropping to its lowest in 18 months.

    READ MORE: Pound Sterling Drops Amid Reports of British PM Delaying Brexit Parliament Vote

    Related:

    Theresa May Addresses UK Parliament on Brexit
    Lib Dem Leader Cable Says it is 'Likely' That Brexit 'Won't Happen' - Reports
    Pound Sterling Drops Amid Reports of British PM Delaying Brexit Parliament Vote
    Tags:
    Brexit, House of Commons, Dennis Skinner, John Bercow, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse