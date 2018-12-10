UKIP's Tommy Robinson Hints at MP Bid During Brexit 'Betrayal' Rally in London

The activist and co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL) was appointed a UKIP special advisor in November, and has seemingly revealed he has greater political ambitions.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, hinted at running for a seat in parliament with his new party over the weekend, at the Brexit 'betrayal’ rally in London.

Addressing rally-goers on Sunday, Robinson indirectly revealed his intention to become an MP, saying he thinks he will be representing Brits in the House of Commons “one day.”

“When I went to the House of Lords with Lord Pearson [for lunch after a court hearing] and I saw the reaction, I saw MPs under parliamentary privilege saying disgraceful lies about me, I sat for the first time and thought one day I’ll be sitting in there amongst you,” Robinson said.

The rally was attended by thousands of Brexiteers looking to pressure the government into honouring Brexit and accepting a no-deal scenario if necessary.

Following his contempt of court hearing and eventual release from prison, Robinson has become increasingly close with the UK Independence Party (UKIP), with the NEC granting him membership, making an exception to party rules preventing current or former members of proscribed organisations from joining.

Robinson currently serves as a special advisor on grooming gangs and prison reform, with years of relevant activism experience under his belt.

His growing influence in the party prompted numerous high-profile resignations, including former leader MEP Nigel Farage, who slammed Gerard Batten for fixating on Islam and taking UKIP in the wrong direction.

Another ex-party leader, Paul Nuttall, followed suit, resigning just days after Farage’s departure.

