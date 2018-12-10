Investor Confidence in Eurozone Plunges to Lowest Levels Since 2014 - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Investor confidence in the eurozone countries has gone into negative territory this month and plummeted to its lowest levels since 2014, a poll carried out by research company Sentix showed on Monday.

"The overall economic index for the euro zone falls for the fourth time in a row to —0.3, the lowest value since December 2014. Both the situation and expectations collapse. Looking at the international environment, there is practically no glimmer of hope, as even the hitherto strong US stocks are falling significantly. Now the (monetary) policy is called for!" Sentix said in a press release, commenting on the results of the poll.

The index crashed from 8.8 registered in November and marked a staggering decline compared to the beginning of the year, when investor confidence rates were as high as 32.9.

"The economy is slimming down at a considerable pace, again challenging politicians and central banks. Whether trade disputes, the Italian crisis, unrest in France and Belgium or Brexit: it's coming from all corners at the moment. The momentum of the current downturn is in many respects similar to that of 2007 [the 2007-2008 financial crisis]," Sentix added.

The poll was carried out between December 6 and December 8 among 1,076 investors.