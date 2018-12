It is expected that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will address the parliament, after reportedly cancelling the parliamentary vote on the UK’s EU withdrawal.

A final day of debate on the Brexit agreement between the UK and the EU is taking place in the House of Commons in London on Monday, December 10.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is also expected to make a statement.

The UK government has put aside five days to debate Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal deal in the Commons, before going to a key vote on Tuesday, December 11.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.