Lib Dem Leader Cable Says it is 'Likely' That Brexit 'Won't Happen' - Reports

Mr Cable’s comments come at the start of what some are saying is likely to be one of the most consequential weeks in British political decision-making since the turn of the Second World War, as Prime Minister May prepares to take her Brexit deal to a parliamentary vote.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Vince Cable, has suggested that he does not believe Brexit will become a reality, according to the Press Association.

The veteran politician and former business secretary under the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government, said that it is "more likely that Brexit won't happen than it will" adding that there would be a "hell of a backlash" from Remainers if Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which he described as "economically damaging," passes parliament's vote on Tuesday, December 11.

​Under Cable's guiding hand, the Liberal Democrats have launched an initiative to force a second Brexit referendum by adding an amendment calling for one to Tuesday's epochal vote in the commons.

Cable reportedly declared that he "increasingly doubts" that Brexit will materialise into political reality, adding that a no-deal scenario is almost now out of the question for the parliamentary majority.

​"The possibility of crashing out has been, I think, almost completely taken now off the table, reduced the risk of a Brexit and the increased probability of a People's Vote also makes it likely that the remain option can prevail," he reportedly added.

Cable went on to forecast the possible widening of social and political divisions if indeed Theresa May's plan is passed in parliament, saying that, "if we don't have it and a Brexit is imposed without a People's Vote, this anger and division will continue and it will probably grow because young people who are quite highly motivated to remain… are going to feel very let down, particularly if the economic consequences are serious."

Mr Cable said that he thinks one of the other alternatives to Theresa May's plan that is often floated in public discourse — a general election — is "unlikely." He did however add that if the Labour Party's quest to secure an election were to be successful, the Liberal Democrats "will support it" but have "absolutely no intention" of entering a coalition with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour.

Mr Cable's series of proclamations come as the UK waits with bated breath to see whether Prime Minister May will even hold her long-anticipated parliamentary vote on Brexit, slated for Tuesday, December 11. News broke on the morning of December 10 that Miss May is intending to hold what is being billed as ‘an emergency conference call' with senior cabinet ministers, reportedly about the prospect of delaying the vote. Yet, one of May's leading cabinet officials and arch-Brexiteer, Michael Gove, has insisted that it will go ahead as planned.



