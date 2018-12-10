Claims of Moscow's Alleged Meddling in 'Yellow Vests' Rallies Slander - Kremlin

"I would like to say that Russia considers everything that happens purely an internal affair of France. We have not interfered and are not going to interfere in the internal affairs of any countries, including France," Peskov told reporters.
He said Moscow attached great importance to developing relations with Paris, and respected France's sovereignty.
READ MORE: Yellow Vests Protests 'Catastrophe' for French Economy – Finance Minister
France has been facing a wave of mass protests since mid-November, when the so-called yellow vest protesters — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — took to the streets to rally against rising fuel prices and a planned hike in tax on diesel and carbon fuels.
The rallies intensified earlier this week, with over 1,700 detained on Saturday alone.
Russia has repeatedly denied interference in domestic affairs of other states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)