12:14 GMT +310 December 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shelters from the rain under an umbrella after attending a church service near to her Maidenhead constituency, west of London on December 9, 2018

    PM May Reportedly Calls Tusk in 'Agony' to Postpone Brexit Vote

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    December 11 will see the House of Commons vote on an agreement related to Britain's withdrawal from the EU that was earlier clinched between London and Brussels. The vote is expected to result in a no-deal Brexit, as many MPs previously indicated that they may say "no" to Prime Minister May's agreement with the bloc.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has made a last-ditch phone call to European Commission President Donald Tusk, which came amid reports that she agonized when contemplating postponing a "doomed" vote on the Brexit deal slated for Tuesday, according to The Telegraph.

    Downing Street described the call as a "routine" event ahead of May's visit to Brussels where she will attend a two-day European Commission summit.

    However, The Telegraph cited diplomatic sources as saying that May used the call to make it clear to Tusk that she could lose her grip on Brexit if the Tuesday vote rejects the Brexit agreement.

    "Despite the official line being that the vote will definitely happen, there are still discussions going on in Downing Street about whether it should be postponed, and for how long. The Chief Whip is nervous […] He kept telling the PM we could win the vote when it was obvious to everyone we had no chance", one source said.

    Earlier, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wrote in an article published by The Telegraph that although Britain "certainly" wants the Brexit deal, "the appalling constraints of the Irish backstop" should be rejected.

    According to him, MPs from all parties are poised to "bin the backstop", resolve the Irish border issue as part of negotiations on a trade deal and "massively step up our preparations for leaving without an agreement".

    "Everyone can see that if we accept the terms of the backstop, we can kiss goodbye to those free trade deals and almost all the other potential economic benefits of Brexit", Johnson pointed out.

    He expressed hope that during the Tuesday vote, a "huge proportion" of the MPs will justifiably cite the backstop as the reason for their decision "to throw out" the Brexit deal.

    In late November, Prime Minister May and the EU struck an agreement that lays out the terms of the UK's divorce from the EU.

    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    'Worst Possible Outcome': Brexit Deal Would Make EU Rule Taker - UK Politician
    May previously announced that her Cabinet had approved a Brexit deal and shortly after the announcement, a wave of resignations hit her Cabinet. So far, seven ministers have left the Cabinet, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.

    The leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg earlier described May's agreement as a "rotten deal". Its most controversial propositions concern the future of EU citizens in the UK and British citizens residing in the EU, the framework of bilateral EU-UK trade relations, and the "regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland".

