We Don't Want to Stay in the EU - Michael Gove on ECJ Article 50 Ruling

The European Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Britain could halt Brexit without the approval of EU member states, saying "that a member state is free to revoke unilaterally that notification."

UK Environment Minister Michael Gove said that the vote on the Brexit deal will go ahead in parliament on Tuesday.

"The alternatives to supporting this deal are either potentially no Brexit, a victory for the People's Vote campaign and the hardcore remainers who want to thwart democracy, or we could have a situation we have the very uncomfortable circumstances of no deal", Michael Gove said.

Gove added that talk about the Conservative Party's leadership is a distraction.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May defended a draft Brexit deal in the UK parliament's House of Commons. The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and the ruling party, with several members of May's cabinet having resigned over disagreements with the deal.

While some lawmakers called for a new Brexit referendum, May rejected the idea and called on the parliament to approve the agreement in order to avoid "more division" and "more uncertainty."

Among the biggest controversies of the deal is almost 40 billion pounds (over $50 billion) "divorce bill" the UK has to pay to EU, as well as an unclear situation with the UK-EU border in Northern Ireland.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by March 2019.