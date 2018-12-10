German Rail Workers Strikes Cause Long-Distance Traffic Delays

The German railway system has been paralysed due to a warning strike by workers in the industry. Workers have gone on a four-hour strike across the country, with all long-distance trains cancelled, according to media reports.

No long-distance train is currently functioning in Germany. It has been noted that the strike is also affecting subway trains.

Germany's EVG railway workers' union is set to start nationwide strikes on Monday after wage talks with the rail operator broke down – union sources — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 9, 2018

The union representing railway and transport workers (EVG) organised a strike from 5.00 am to 9.00 am Berlin time (7.00-11.00 Moscow time). However, train traffic is planned to be restored by mid-day.

© AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop A train sits in the empty station in Nauen, west of Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

EVG decided to hold a warning strike after the failure of tariff negotiations with the railway company Deutsche Bahn.

The union is not satisfied with the salary of 160,000 of its members. For its part, Deutsche Bahn has accused the union of excessive escalation, because, according to the company, the tariff negotiations were successful.