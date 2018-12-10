Belgian Police Reportedly Kept 'Yellow Vests' Protesters in Stables for Hours

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian police have kept dozens of detained "Yellow Vests" protesters in police horse stables in Etterbeek municipality for several hours without providing them with further information on the situation, local media reported.

More than 400 people were detained in an unauthorized "Yellow Vests" rally in Brussels on Saturday, according to the city's prosecutor's office.

Yellow Vest protestors in Belgium trying to storm the European Parliament building in Brussels #Belgium #YellowVests pic.twitter.com/L3J5hSnVlr — CNW (@ConflictsW) December 8, 2018

​"We are all here in the same place, like cattle, without any information," one of the detained protesters said, as quoted by the Sudinfo news website.

The yellow vests movement, which lasts since some weeks in France, spread to Belgium and the Nederlands. Protesters surrounded the European parliament.https://t.co/fFRenAI0K3 …pic.twitter.com/0fRjMeTfUH https://t.co/53wykgmpKR — TİKKO Rojava (@TiKKO_Rojava) December 8, 2018

​The protest in Belgium followed weeks of similar "Yellow Vests" demonstrations against fuel tax hikes raging in France since November 17.