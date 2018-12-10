Register
10:49 GMT +310 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yellow Vests protests in Paris. File photo

    Yellow Vests Protests 'Catastrophe' for French Economy – Finance Minister

    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    Europe
    Get short URL
    401

    Earlier, French Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that at least 700 people had been detained in Paris during the Yellow Vests protests against rising fuel prices last Saturday. The AFP news agency put the number of detainees at 950.

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has argued that the country's economy will be seriously affected by the Yellow Vests protest movement.

    "We must expect a new slowdown of economic growth at year-end due to the yellow vest protests. It is a catastrophe for trade, it is a catastrophe for our economy", Le Maire pointed out.

    READ MORE: 'Yellow Vests' Determined to Challenge French Political Establishment — PhD

    He made the remarks as he visited an upmarket area in Paris that was heavily vandalised during Saturday's Yellow Vests protests, in which at least 700 people were detained by police, according to French Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

    The AFP news agency reported that 950 people were arrested during the protests, which have been under way since November 17.

    Commenting on the issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that Ankara was against the chaos disseminated by the protestors but that it opposes the use of extreme violence to quell them.

    READ MORE: French Extremists Destabilizing 'Yellow Vests' to Prolong Chaos – Activist

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Eric Vidal
    Yellow Vests: No Coincidence Macron, Merkel and May are in Dire Straits – Journo
    Earlier, the French government stated that it was abandoning the planned fuel tax hike that had initially triggered the demonstrations, a move that has failed to stop the protests.

    In the past ten months, diesel fuel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent, while petrol prices have gone up by 15 percent. The fuel prices are expected to increase further in January.

    In late 2017, the French government approved a decision to raise the direct tax on diesel fuel, the most popular type in the country.

    Related:

    'Yellow Vests' Protestors Set Building on Fire Near Champs Elysees (VIDEO)
    France to Consider State of Emergency Amid 'Yellow Vests' Protests - Spokesman
    French Ambulance Staff Protesting Days After ‘Yellow Vests’ Unrest (VIDEO)
    Poll Shows Over 70% Back 'Yellow Vests' as Protests Rock France
    Tags:
    protesters, chaos, police, economy, Yellow Vests Protests, Bruno Le Maire, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse