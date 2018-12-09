Stabbing Attack at Train Station in Mulhouse, France: 3 Women Injured - Reports

A man has stabbed three women in the central station in the French city Mulhouse on Sunday; one woman was wounded in the throat, RTL reported.

The victims were approached by the man and stabbed, RTL reported, adding that it was unclear how seriously they had been injured.

Following the incident, all three women have been hospitalized.

The media reports on their injuries differ; according to France Info, one woman was wounded in a belly, and another one was stubbed in a chest.

The train station is now on lock-down. Police are currently investigating whether the case is terrorism-related.

Attaque à l’arme blanche à la gare de #Mulhouse. 3 femmes agressées par un homme non encore identifié.

Toutes nos pensées aux victimes et notre soutien au personnel de la #sncf choqué. pic.twitter.com/9keWJVJqyk — Bruno Fuchs (@bruno_fuchs) 9 декабря 2018 г.

No official comments have been made yet and a reason behind the attack remains unknown.

