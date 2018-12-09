WATCH Mob Loot Apple Store During French Yellow Vests Riots

Looters broke into an Apple store in Bordeaux on Saturday night as violent anti-government protests rampaged through the country.
A clip that hit close to one million views on Twitter shows ugly scenes in which dozens of looters grab Apple laptops and iPhones off shelves and tables. Some of those involved in the plunder can be seen donning yellow vests, a symbol of the large, ongoing riots in France.
Fransa, eylem bahane, yağma şahane!
#Apple #Bordeaux #GiletsJaunes #casseurs
