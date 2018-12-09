Register
09 December 2018
    In this Wednesday July 20, 2016, British Royal Navy submarine HMS Ambush's arrives into the Naval Base at Gibraltar. A British Royal Navy submarine has been forced into port after colliding with a merchant vessel off the coast of Gibraltar

    Female UK Navy Officer Beaten by Male Colleagues in Secret Base Brawl - Reports

    © AP Photo / David Parody
    Europe
    0 50

    A ban on female submariners in the UK was axed in 2011 after a study did not find any evidence supporting previous fears that higher carbon dioxide levels in the vessels could pose risks to women's health. However, it seems that some are still struggling to put up with the new, gender-equal reality.

    A female UK Royal Navy officer was beaten in the face by fellow servicemen at a secret base, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

    The victim, identified as Lieutenant Kathleen Bartleet, purportedly sustained facial injuries and required medical attention after being elbowed in the face by a male colleague.

    A naval officer looks up at the white ensign flying at the stern of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which has been beset with technical problems
    © AP Photo /
    No Longer 'Master of the Seven Seas': Has the Royal Navy Ever Been This Tiny?

    According to the tabloid, investigators are looking through surveillance footage of the quayside brawl. They are probing claims that the fight broke out after three male officers mocked her over whether women should be allowed to serve on submarines.

    The first women entered service aboard Royal Navy submarines in 2014 for the first time in the century-long history of the Submarine Service, nearly three years after UK government allowed to enlist female submariners. Prior to 2011, female officers were excluded from submarines over fears that elevated levels of carbon dioxide on board were particularly hazardous to their health. These concerns were reviewed by the Institute of Naval Medicine, which found that these fears were ungrounded.

    Tags:
    brawl, submarine, Royal Navy, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
