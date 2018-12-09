Police Identify Minor Suspected of Using Pepper Spray in Italian Club - Reports

ROME (Sputnik) - Investigators looking into the deadly stampede at a concert in a nightclub in the eastern Italian town of Corinaldo, near Ancona, have identified the minor suspected of using pepper spray during the event, La Repubblica reported.

According to the La Repubblica, the teenager who could have used the pepper spray has been found thanks to witness accounts. The prosecutors working on the case have not talked to the suspect yet.

Meanwhile, the media also reported that a used pepper spray had been found in the nightclub late on Saturday, however, it is yet unclear whether it is the same spray that caused people to panic.

The reports come after a stampede occurred at a rap concert that took place in the nightclub early on Saturday. Six people, including five minors, were killed and around 60 others were hospitalized. The panic was reportedly caused by a pepper spray used by one of the guests.