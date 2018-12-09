Police Identify Minor Suspected of Using Pepper Spray in Italian Club - Reports

According to the La Repubblica, the teenager who could have used the pepper spray has been found thanks to witness accounts. The prosecutors working on the case have not talked to the suspect yet.
The reports come after a stampede occurred at a rap concert that took place in the nightclub early on Saturday. Six people, including five minors, were killed and around 60 others were hospitalized. The panic was reportedly caused by a pepper spray used by one of the guests.
