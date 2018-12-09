Yellow Vest Protester's Hand Blown Off as French Revolt Turns Ugly (GRAPHIC)

A graphic video, now unavailable, was shared by Facebook group La France en colère (Angry France), which is covering the ongoing unrest in France. It shows a horrific injury sustained by a protester during violent Yellow Vests riots in Bordeaux on Saturday.
The man can be seen running toward the camera holding up his right elbow with the left hand, with a bleeding stamp left on his right wrist.
WARNING: The following photo is graphic and may offend sensibilities
Another video later emerged of paramedics loading the man into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Un manifestant présent place Pey Berland évacué avec une main arrachée #Bordeaux #GiletsJaunes (images @gdecaix) pic.twitter.com/1JbN26qlan— France3 Aquitaine (@F3Aquitaine) 8 декабря 2018 г.
According to the city's deputy public prosecutor, Olivier Etienne, the man was trying to pick up a grenade to throw it back when it detonated and blew off his limb.
