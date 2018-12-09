'Russian Heritage in Contemporary World' Conference to Be Held in London Sunday

LONDON (Sputnik) - An international conference titled "Russian Heritage in the Contemporary World" will be held on Sunday at the representative office of the Russian foreign cooperation agency (Rossotrudnichestvo) in London, the event's organizers told Sputnik.

The conference, organized by the Russian Heritage in the UK committee, will be held in the UK capital for the fifth time.

"This time the conference is devoted to the history of cooperation between Russian and UK scientists and will bring together scholars, folklorists, local history experts and filmmakers, who are working to preserve Russian heritage abroad," a representative of the event's organizers said.

The Russian Heritage in the UK committee, created in 2016, seeks to immortalize the memory of outstanding Russian personalities in the United Kingdom and popularize the history of the Russian community in the country.

