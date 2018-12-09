'Our Customs Officers Will Resemble Hostesses': Le Pen Slams UN Migration Pact

"The sovereignty of countries that would sign [the document] will be limited in terms of migration flows management. The agreement entails irreversible consequences… [The UN Global Compact for Migration] will turn our consulates into travel agencies, while our customs officers will resemble hostesses," Le Pen argued at the meeting.
The UN Global Compact for Migration, finalized on July 13, represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The pact comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.
The global compact is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 10-11.
