'Our Customs Officers Will Resemble Hostesses': Le Pen Slams UN Migration Pact

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen, leader of France's right-wing National Rally political party, claimed on Saturday that the UN Global Compact for Migration threatened to turn EU consulates into travel agencies, declaring that the future agreement will limit the sovereignty of states in their ability to manage migrant flow.

"The sovereignty of countries that would sign [the document] will be limited in terms of migration flows management. The agreement entails irreversible consequences… [The UN Global Compact for Migration] will turn our consulates into travel agencies, while our customs officers will resemble hostesses," Le Pen argued at the meeting.

© REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis EU Expands Frontex Mandate to Work in Third Countries

On Saturday, the Flemish Parliament in Brussels hosted a meeting against the UN Global Compact for Migration, organized with support of the Europe of Nations and Freedom — a eurosceptic group of the European Parliament.

The UN Global Compact for Migration, finalized on July 13, represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The pact comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

The global compact is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 10-11.

READ MORE: Slovakia's Foreign Minister Resigns Over Controversial UN Migration Pact