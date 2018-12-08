Yellow Vests Protests: Paris Police Countermeasures Reportedly Leaked

The report comes amid the ongoing yellow vests rallies against rising fuel prices in Paris, where at least 700 protesters were reportedly detained by police earlier on Saturday.

Part of the French police's secret plan to thwart the yellow vests protests in Paris was leaked to social networks, the AFP news agency cited the country's law enforcement source as saying on Saturday.

The source said that the Paris Prosecutor’s Office had already launched an investigation into what it described as an "unacceptable" disclosure of official information.

After the plan was leaked, the French Interior Ministry "had to make changes" in its strategy and tactics to counter "the yellow vests protests, named after the reflective vests all French drivers are required to keep in their cars, according to the source.

Earlier in the day, police used tear gas against protesters amid reports that at least 700 of them were detained by law enforcement bodies in the French capital.

City authorities, in turn, had previously announced that they would close the Eiffel Tower during the December 8 demonstration, citing safety concerns. The Louvre, the Delacroix arts museum and the Tuileries Garden will also be closed.

The developments followed the French government stating that it was abandoning the planned fuel tax hike which triggered the demonstrations. This, however, failed to stop the protests, which have been under way since November 17.

Over the past ten months, diesel fuel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent, while petrol prices have gone up by 15 percent. The fuel prices are expected to increase further in January.

In late 2017, the French government approved a decision to raise the direct tax on diesel fuel, the most popular type in the country.