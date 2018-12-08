SHOCKING Aftermath of Deadly Stampede in Italian Nightclub (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The tragedy in the club in the Italian city of Corinaldo occurred on Saturday night. According to police, the panic began after someone sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray. As a result of the incident, six people died, more than 60 were hospitalized, some of them are still in serious condition.
According to eyewitnesses, there were about a thousand people in the club and the emergency exit was blocked, but a police spokesman denied these reports.
WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities.
