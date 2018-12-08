Panic, Stampede in Italian Club Leave at Least 6 Dead, 120 Injured (PHOTOS)

The incident reportedly took place near the eastern coastal city of Ancona. According to local media, the stampede started after a pepper spray was fired inside the Lanterna Azzurra club.

Local media reported that many of the victims suffered crushing injuries as the venue was packed at the time of the incident. According to witnesses, around 1,000 people were present in the club on Friday night.

#Corinaldo (AN) #8dic 1:00, squadre #vigilidelfuoco impegnate nel soccorso in una discoteca. Forse per la dispersione di una sostanza urticante, ragazzi fuggono per il panico calpestandosi. Sei purtroppo quelli deceduti, decine feriti pic.twitter.com/NvII0jD7oe — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) 8 декабря 2018 г.

The incident reportedly took place at around 01:00 (midnight GMT). The Repubblica newspaper reported that 118 people had been hospitalized with various injuries after the incident. Ten of those wounded have sustained grave injuries.

"The cause may have been the dispersal of a stinging substance, the young people fled and trampled over each over. Sadly, six people died and dozens are injured," Local fire service said in a statement as quoted by AFP.

The club was hosting a rap concert of Sfera Ebbasta. The 26-year-old Italian rapper has reportedly achieved significant commercial success in Italy.

