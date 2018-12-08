Police Seize 1.6 Tonnes of Cocaine at Port in Northwestern France - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French authorities have seized 1.6 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Caen located in the northwest of the country, local media reported.

The batch of drugs was found inside a container of timber shipped from Brazil on Friday, the Franceinfo news outlet reported.

The vendor of timber was the first person to find the cocaine, according to the outlet. He immediately notified the authorities which subsequently seized the batch of drugs. The law enforcement is investigating the incident.

In 2017, the French authorities seized 83.4 tonnes of drugs including 11.7 tonnes of cocaine.

