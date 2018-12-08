Le Pen Says Ongoing Crisis in France Can Be Resolved Only by Political Means

"We believe that the way out of the crisis is essentially political. This decision excludes any use of violence that only adds chaos to adversity," Le Pen said in a letter published on the party's website.
The so-called yellow vest protests, named after the reflective vests all French drivers are required to keep in their cars, have been ongoing in France since November 17 in response to the government's plans to raise fuel tax.
At least four people have died in the protests that turned violent and hundreds have been injured.
