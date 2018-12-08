Unifying Synod in Ukraine to Cause Further Discord - Metropolitan

"It will not make peace, but only cause further discord, as the Ukrainian regime persecutes those who do not submit to its religion. How does such an organization have anything to do with Jesus Christ?" he said.
"This will not unite the various factions, as the canonical Church will not participate, which constitutes 2/3 of the Orthodox Churches in Ukraine," he said.
The cleric described the gathering in Kiev as "a conglomeration of schismatics united on the basis of ethno-phyletism, nationalism and hatred."
The Ukraine church’s status, he added, falls fall short of true autocephaly given Constantinople will remain in charge.
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced that the "unifying Synod," which should declare the establishment of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church in Ukraine, approve its composition and elect its head, would convene in Kiev on December 15.
In October, the Synod of the Constantinople Patriarchate announced that it would proceed with granting independence to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Church severed diplomatic ties with the Patriarchate of Constantinople over the decision.
