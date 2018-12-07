Yellow Vests 'Spokesman' Warns Against Protests in Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - "Yellow vest" protesters should not take to the streets of Paris, since doing so would "certainly" lead to deaths, Christophe Chalencon, who calls himself movement's spokesman, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We should no longer protest in Paris. If there are protests in Paris, there certainly will be deaths," Chalencon said, stressing the need to "continue putting pressure" on the government.

Speaking about the upcoming demostrations earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that several thousand people were expected to participate in demonstrations this weekend, including groups that could get "extremely aggressive." According to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, almost 90,000 police officers will be deployed across France on Saturday, including 8,000 in Paris alone, who will be equipped with armoured vehicles.

© REUTERS / Benoit Tessier Radicals Want to Overthrow French Gov't Via Yellow Vest Protests - Spokesman

READ MORE: French Extremists Destabilizing 'Yellow Vests' to Prolong Chaos — Activist

Major tourist attractions and museums in central Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and Louvre, said they would not open on Saturday amid fears that the protests could turn violent.

READ MORE: Paris Landmarks Will Be Closed Saturday Amid Fears of Violent Yellow Vests Rally

The "yellow vests" movement has been organizing protests in France since November 17 in response to the government's plans to raise fuel taxes. At least four people have died in recent protests that turned violent and more have been injured.

Reacting to the protests, On Tuesday, Philippe said the government would suspend the three fiscal measures that were supposed to take effect on January, including the fuel tax increase, for six months. Amid the escalation in protests, however, French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Thursday that the government would not increase the national fuel tax in 2019.

READ MORE: French Finance Minister Confirms Fuel Tax to Remain Unchanged in 2019