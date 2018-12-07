Register
19:33 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Riot Police arrest Hundreds of Students in France looks like an Execution by firing squad!!

    Fury as VIDEO of French Students' Arrest by Armed Police Pops Up

    © Photo: YouTube/ZGoldenReport
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Vast swathes of France have been swept by student protests as Emmanuel Macron’s government voiced its intention to revise the end-of-school exam required for entering university.

    Internet users have voiced their utmost outrage over recently released videos sporting French high school students standing on their knees, with their hands on their heads, as helmeted police officers are shown standing nearby grabbing their batons.

    The footage captures the moment when unarmed education reform protesters, predominantly teens who staged a rally in Mantes-la-Jolie in north-central France, wound up in handcuffs.

    Protest action of students in Paris
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Sorbonne University Building Closed Amid Protests in France (PHOTOS)

    The video, uploaded on Twitter by a social media group that goes by the suggestive name Violences Policières (Police Violence), drew a storm of criticism, with many referring to the incident as “the execution of children] by firing squad”. 

    The teens, most of them wearing backpacks, stood in stark contrast to the heavily armed police officers, accused online of “inhuman treatment”. “Next step the Guillotine?” one angry Twitterian chimed in.

    A similar stance was taken by Frédérique Rolet of France's education union, the SNES-FSU, who stated that she found the footage "unbearable", according to French radio station Europe 1. 

    According to officials, the student protests seen in Manntes-la-Jolie on Thursday led to as many as 153 arrests, with a similarly tense situation registered across other parts of the country. As the protesters began to thrust Molotov cocktails and glass bottles as officers, law enforcement officers responded with tear gas to disperse the rioters. 

    French Prime Minister announced as many as 89,000 members of the security forces will be deployed across France on Saturday, including 8,000 in Paris in light of expected mass protests.

    READ MORE: France Abandons Fuel Tax Increase After Weeks of Protest

    As of Friday morning, about 700 educational establishments were engulfed and blockaded by protesters, with students expressing anger at the government’s plans to reform the exam system, which they say will limit opportunity and breed inequality among applicants. The end-of-school exam, known as the baccalaureate and required for entrance to university, is expected to become stricter, with foreign students obliged to pay higher tuition fees.

    One of the demonstrators, Student Louis Benzerrouk, said on Thursday that he was demonstrating because young people "are not listened to".

    "We are despised by [Macron and his government]… we really have the impression that they are going in the opposite direction", BBC cited him as saying.

    Related:

    Over 130 People to Face Trial After Saturday Violent Riots in Paris - Reports
    Paris Authorities Conduct Emergency Meeting After Violent Saturday Riots - Mayor
    Drugs, Riots, Lack of Control: Britain's Top 5 Most Troubled Prisons
    Netanyahu Had Secret Meeting With Egyptian President on Gaza Riots - Minister
    Tags:
    riots, teens, school, footage, protests, outrage, users, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse