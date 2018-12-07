Germany's Christian Democrats Elect New Leader After Merkel Steps Down

General Secretary of the Christian Democratic Union Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was elected as the new party leader, which is a part of the current governing coalition in Germany. She received 517 out of 999 votes from the CDU delegates, while her closest rival, Friedrich Merz, got 482.
Kramp-Karrenbauer worked as general secretary beginning in February, 2018. Previously, she had served 7 years as minister president of Saarland, leading a three-party coalition, including the Free German Party (FDP) and the Greens. She is considered to be a close ally of Angela Merkel, according to German media.
She is known for voicing concerns regarding giving full adoption rights to same-sex couples and has also argued against revising the definition of marriage to being simply "a long-term responsible partnership between two adults", claiming it could lead to demands to legalise marriages between close relatives, humans and animals, as well as polygamy. She is also a strong supporter of Angela Merkel's migration policies, including her decision to let in over a million of migrants from the Middle East in 2015.
