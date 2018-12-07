French Police Seize 28 Molotov Cocktails, 3 Explosive Devices Ahead of Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French law enforcement agencies have seized 28 Molotov cocktails and three improvised explosive devices in the southwest of the country in the run-up to new "yellow vest" protests, according to a joint communique by the prefect of police of the Tarn-et-Garonne department and Montauban prosecutor.

"Following the seizure of 28 Molotov cocktails in a truck, as well as three improvised explosive devices at an intersection in the Aussonne commune, the Montauban prosecutor and the prefect of the Tarn-et-Garonne department strongly condemn such actions, which suggest that serious unrest is planned for December 8," the statement, published on the prefecture’s Twitter page on Friday, said.

The Montauban prosecutor launched a criminal investigation under an article on the transportation of explosives. The maximum penalty for such an offence is 10 years of imprisonment.

The prefect of police, in turn, urged the demonstrators to refrain from violence during the upcoming protests.

The so-called yellow vest protests, named after the reflective vests all French drivers are required to keep in their cars, have been ongoing in France since November 17 in response to the government's plans to raise fuel tax. At least four people have died in the protests that turned violent and more have been injured.

Though the government announced earlier in the week that it was abandoning a proposed fuel-tax hike, new "yellow vest" protests are slated for Saturday.

"Yellow vest" protests in France have also been supported by a massive rally of hundreds of high school students expressing their discontent with the new education reform, as well as farmers and ambulance personnel.