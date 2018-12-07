'Yellow Vest' Protests Revealed 'Identity Crisis' in France - Accounts Minister

"We can see a deep crisis, which I call the 'crisis of 30.' It has mostly affected those who live 30 kilometers [19 miles] from large cities and is the result of 30 years of territorial and social inequality. It is not only about the frustration over taxes, but also about the identity crisis," Darmanin said in an interview published on Thursday.
French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that the government had decided it would not increase the national fuel tax at all in 2019.
