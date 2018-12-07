Germany's Christian Democratic Union Chooses Merkel's Successor (VIDEO)

Angela Merkel, who has been the CDU's head since 2000 and German chancellor since 2005, announced in November that she would not run for the party's leadership or seek a fifth term as chancellor in 2021, setting a deadline for her exit from German politics.

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is convening in Hamburg on Friday, December 7, for the party's Annual Congress where 1,001 delegates are expected to elect a new party chair and other internal leaders.

Angela Merkel will hand over the party's reins of power, as well as problems yet to be solved, to one of three candidates that the CDU will choose at the Congress.

The favourites are CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party's parliamentary group. Health Minister Jens Spahn is considered the outsider.

