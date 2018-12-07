Dozens Hurt as Bus Overturns in Lower Silesia, Poland - Police (PHOTOS)

"Forty-four people have been injured in the accident involving a bus in Lower Silesia," local police said in a statement. According to rescue workers, 14 people have been gravely injured while 30 people had sustained minor injuries in the crash.
#PILNE #KRAJ Poważny wypadek autokaru na węźle drogi S3 w m. Sucha Górna (woj. dolnośląskie). Trwa akcja ratownicza, ze wstępnych informacji wynika, że autokar wypadł z drogi i przewrócił się na bok — jest wielu rannych, trwa akcja ratownicza.— Strazacki.pl (@Strazacki) 6 декабря 2018 г.
Fot/@112polkowice pic.twitter.com/MrSwo4tpL6
Wypadek autobusu z osobami niepełnosprawnymi. Autokar przewrócił się na szosę https://t.co/fNWKmOAcQh pic.twitter.com/XjTPov0Ct1— Roman Strojewski (@roman_skir) 6 декабря 2018 г.
The rescue workers are searching for five more people who are believed to have traveled in the bus when the crash occurred.
