Kosovar Army Not Going to Hamper Relations With NATO - Kosovo PM

"On the formation of Kosovo’s army, we had intensive conversations with all interested parties. NATO deals with many issues and, naturally, may have doubts. Meanwhile, Kosovo definitely does not create any danger by the transformation of KSF and is not interested in deteriorating relations with NATO, " Haradinaj said in his address to the Kosovar parliament, as quoted by the Kim radio station.
Pristina currently does not have its own army. Belgrade actively opposes its creation, citing UN Security Council Resolution 1244 on settlement in Kosovo and Metohija.
The Kosovar army will reportedly comprise of 5,000 active soldiers and 3,000 reservists, and will receive 300 million euros ($340 million) in funding over three years to equip and train its forces. In November, Minister of Kosovo Security Force Rustem Berisha said that national army would have its own artillery, air defense, as well as biological and chemical defense.
Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by over 100 nations. Serbia, however, continues to consider Kosovo as its territory.
